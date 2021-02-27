ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ayushmann, Bhumi's talent ensured 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' success: Sharat Katariya

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) The Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pedenkar-starrer Dum Laga Ke Haisha released in 2015 on this day. The films’s director Sharat Katariya says the talent of the lead pair and their ability get into the skin of their characters made them so endearing in the storyline.

“It’s just their talent nothing else! It’s their talent of getting into the skin of the character and becoming the characters they’ve been asked for, for any film that they do. I’m sure that is why their films work and their performances work. It is purely their own talent,” Sharat said.

The film tells the story about a school dropout named Prem, who hesitantly marries an educated but overweight girl named Sandhya.

ADVERTISEMENT

The film was Maneesh Sharma’s debut as a producer.

Talking about donning the producer’s hat, Maneesh said: “Some take the plunge, others are tripped into the pool. I am definitely the latter. Producing films was nowhere in my scheme of things but I had not anticipated the plans of one Aditya Chopra. Shuddh Desi Romance had just released and I was prepping for Fan. One fine day, a conversation initiated by Adi led to me becoming a producer pretty much overnight. C ‘est la vie!”

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

dc/vnc/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGwyneth Paltrow: I gained a lot of weight over Covid
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

On Sushant's birth anniversary, Kangana takes to Bollywood bashing

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Jan 21 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput, actress Kangana Ranaut said she regrets not being there to protect him...
Read more
News

Bollywood's hush hush wedding affairs

Glamsham Editorial - 0
New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Amid whispers that Varun Dhawan will marry his longtime girlfriend Natasha Dalal on January 24 in a secret ceremony,...
Read more
News

'Band Baaja Baaraat' turns 10: Maneesh Sharma reveals surprising trivia

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 10 (IANS)   The romantic drama Band Baaja Baaraat was released 10 years ago on this day, and the film marked the...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021