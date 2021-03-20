ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ayushmann brings back special gifts for fans from Northeast

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has brought back special gifts for fans from his recent shooting stint in Assam. Ayushmann was shooting in the Northeast for his upcoming film “Anek”.

The gifts are mementos from the state — scarves and rhino figurines — that comes in a special box and with a personal note from the actor. Ayushmann will send across the gifts to fans who are regularly in touch with him on social media.

“You have cheered the loudest for me, wished me abundantly and loved me unconditionally. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for your kindness and support. Your love means the world to me. I LOVE you too!” goes Ayushmann’s special note.

He added: “You are always in my heart, no matter where I go. So, sending you a special token of love from Assam! Take care.”

The spy thriller “Anek” is directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha.

The actor’s next release is Abhishek Kapoor’s “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, co-starring Vaani Kapoor. He will also be seen in Anubhuti Kashyap’s “Doctor G” featuring Rakul Preet Singh.

–IANS

anj/vnc

