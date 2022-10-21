scorecardresearch
Ayushmann Khurrana burns the midnight oil to finish work and visit hometown for Diwali

By Glamsham Bureau
Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been burning the midnight oil as he is juggling between shooting for ‘An Action Hero’, ‘Dream Girl 2’, and his brand commitments.

The actor has been working double shifts to ensure he finishes everything on his platter before he travels to his hometown, Chandigarh to celebrate Diwali with his parents.

It will be a two-day trip that Ayushmann is looking forward to.

Talking about the same, Ayushmann shared: “Diwali is one of my favourite festivals and I truly look forward to it. I have been in a hectic shooting schedule for Dream Girl 2 and An Action Hero but I have somehow managed to get 2 days off during which I am planning a quick trip to my hometown, Chandigarh.”

He further said: “I am looking forward to relishing food cooked by my mother, all the mithais and spending time with my whole family.”

He thoroughly enjoys this time of the year and likes going back to the house he grew up in. He basks in all the festivities and spends quality time with his loved ones.

