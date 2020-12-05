Bollywood News

Ayushmann: Feel responsible when I reach out to people as actor

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has revealed his method of choosing films and brand endorsements. He says he feels responsible when he is personally reaching out to people across the country.

“When I choose my films, I only look at the story that it is trying to tell. I try and understand if the concept will be clutter-breaking, if it is fresh and not done to death and if it will deliver superlative entertainment,” Ayushmann said.

“When I choose brands I end up endorsing, I’m most keen to know what is the story they are looking to tell the people of India through me and how innovatively are they going to convey this piece of communication so that it somehow stands apart,” he added.

Ayushmann feels responsible that anything that has his name attached should entertain people.

“I feel responsible that when I’m personally reaching out to people across the country, across age groups, it needs to deliver a kind of entertaining communication that’s unique to me. If you observe, most of my brands have a distinct storytelling concept, which is reflective of who I am and what I stand for,” he explained.

Ayushmann is currently busy shooting in Chandigarh for Abhishek Kapoor’s film “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

