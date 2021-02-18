ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Anubhav Sinha gets Stefan Richter as action director for Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Anek

Stefan Richter is known for his larger-than-life yet realistic action choreography, evident in action sequences in The Hitman's Bodyguard and Don 2

By Glamsham Editorial
Ayushmann, Anubhav Sinha collaborate again for 'Anek'.(photo:instagram)
Ayushmann, Anubhav Sinha collaborate again for 'Anek'.(photo:instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai, Feb 18: Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha has roped in international action director Stefan Richter for the forthcoming Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Anek.

Stefan Richter is known for his larger-than-life yet realistic action choreography. The same is evident in action sequences Stefan designed for Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jackson in the 2017 Hollywood thriller The Hitman’s Bodyguard and for Shah Rukh Khan in the 2011 Bollywood release Don 2.

“Anek is the biggest film of my career in terms of scale, and Anubhav Sinha is leaving no stone unturned to give the audience a huge big-screen experience with his vision. It is true that Stefan Richter has been roped in for our film. He comes in with a wealth of knowledge and has been an architect for big scale action movies around the world,” said Ayushmann Khurrana, disclosing the news of the collaboration along with an on-set image of Richter that he posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that he would be doing something new in the film courtesy Ritcher.

“With his craft, the action sequences of Anek will match global standards and give audiences a thrilling visual experience. Anubhav sir and Stefan are making me do something that is extremely new for me. As an artiste, I relish doing different things and constantly explore myself. Anek is taking me on a new journey that I’m really enjoying,” the actor added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleMadhuri Dixit: As you innovate, you get various dance forms
Next articleBigg Boss 14: Surbhi Chandna supports Rahul Vaidya and urges to vote for him
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

In bowler-friendly IPL auction, focus on batsman Steve Smith

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 17 (IANS) The Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction on Thursday could see a huge demand for bowlers even as Australian batsmen...
Read more
News

Is 40 the new 20 for these Indian female actors?

Glamsham Editorial - 0
A significant sign that the Indian film industry is evolving is the fact that storytellers are coming up with scripts that have 40plus actresses as leading ladies
Read more
News

Ayushmann Khurrana: As actors, we are fortunate to visit many new places

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Ayushmann Khurrana who is currently shooting for Anek in Shillong, says as an actor he is really fortunate to visit so many new places and make new memories
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Shraddha Kapoor: During lockdown, I understood the value of 'shunya'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
By Arundhuti BanerjeeMumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor describes the lockdown phase of last year as one of her crucial phases...

Madhuri Dixit: As you innovate, you get various dance forms

Priyanka Chopra is 'a little bit more fearless' now

Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood speaks about his career’s ‘most important role’

YRF announce big slate of theatrical releases in 2021

YRF announce big slate of theatrical releases in 2021

Filmmaker Nitya Mehra

Filmmaker Nitya Mehra: Theatres will survive as we need collective experience

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021