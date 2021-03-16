ADVERTISEMENT
Ayushmann heads to Delhi to wrap up 'Anek'

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS)   Actor Ayushmann Khurrana will wrap up the final schedule of his next film “Anek” in the city. 

Ayushmann disclosed the news to fans on social media that Delhi would be the last schedule of the film.

“Hum Dilli jaayenge (we are going to Delhi). @anubhavsinhaa sir ek aur important film khatam karenge #Anek. (Finishing one more important film),” Ayushmann wrote.

The actor will shoot in the Capital for about two weeks.

The spy thriller is directed by filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and the unit shot in various parts of the Northeast before this.

This is Ayushmann‘s second film after “Article 15” with Anubhav Sinha.

–IANS

dc/vnc

