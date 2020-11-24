Advtg.
Bollywood News

Ayushmann is missing 'warm human' and wife Tahira

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Chandigarh, Nov 24 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently busy shooting in hometown Chandigarh, is missing his wife, writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap.

Ayushmann fondly calls Tahira hi” “warm hum”n”, and he posted a picture of her on Instagram Stories. In the image, Tahira is seen sitting in front of a room heater dressed in sweatpants, shirt and a pair of sneakers. “

“Missing this warm h”man,” Ayushmann captioned the picture.

Advtg.

The actor, who is busy shooting for Abhishek’Kapoor'” film “Chandigarh Kare A”shiqui” here, has checked into a hotel to stay away from his family as a safety measure amid the pandemic.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleIshq Mein Marjawan story: Riddhima and Kabir as bride and groom, will this wedding happen?
Next articleIndoo Ki Jawani Dialogues: Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal’s romantic comedy dialogues which will entertain you
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Indoo Ki Jawani Dialogues Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal’s romantic comedy dialogues which will entertain you

Indoo Ki Jawani Dialogues: Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal’s romantic comedy...

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
Kiara Advani and Aditya Seal’s romantic comedy dialogues which will entertain you in Indoo Ki Jawani. Check out Indoo Ki Jawani Dialogues below:
Ayushmann is missing 'warm human' and wife Tahira 1

Ayushmann is missing 'warm human' and wife Tahira

Riddhima and Kabir as bride and groom, will this wedding happen?

Ishq Mein Marjawan story: Riddhima and Kabir as bride and groom,...

Ayushmann is missing 'warm human' and wife Tahira 2

Bidita Bag: I understand men very well, I call myself a...

Ayushmann is missing 'warm human' and wife Tahira 3

Anthony Mackie to star in 'The Ogun'

Ayushmann is missing 'warm human' and wife Tahira 4

Tottenham's Dele Alli shows off cricketing skills with 'outrageous catch'

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks