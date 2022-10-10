scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
BollywoodNews

Ayushmann Khurrana carries cricket kit in his vanity

Ayushmann Khurrana has been a cricket enthusiast since he was a child. He carries a cricket kit

By Glamsham Bureau
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available
Optimum Featured Image Will Be attached When Available

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been a cricket enthusiast since he was a child. He carries a cricket kit in his vanity van so that whenever the opportunity arises, he can play.

Especially, when he is shooting an outdoor schedule, he enjoys playing cricket with the local crew rather than going back to the hotel.

It also gives him the opportunity to get to know the crew better, understand their language and build a bond.

Talking about his love for the sport, Ayushmann shares, “I thoroughly enjoy every aspect of cricket be it watching or playing”.

“I have always had an affinity towards cricket. In school, I used to be a middle order batsman and have even played as a leg spinner at district level. Then when I started my career, I got the opportunity to host the extra innings T20A for one of the seasons of IPL and I thoroughly enjoyed doing that.

“Even now, whenever IA get an opportunity to play cricket on set, I prod everyone to participate. I can get really competitive when I am on the pitch,” says the actor.

On the work front, Ayushmann has a string of films lined up such as ‘Doctor G’, ‘Action Hero’ and ‘Dream Girl 2’.

Previous article
Ranveer Singh makes NBA star Trae Young shake-a-leg on ‘Gallan Goodiyaan’
Next article
Kanye West's anti-semitic comments condemned by Anti-Defamation League
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla

Nora Fatehi

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US