Ayushmann Khurrana heads to Bhopal for "DoctorG" shoot

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared glimpse of his travel to Bhopal for the shooting of “DoctorG”.

The actor shared a series of videos and pictures of his travel from Mumbai to Bhopal for the shoot. From airport selfie pictures to reading the film’s script in the flight to scenic lake views of Bhopal, he gave glimpses of his journey in the post he shared on Monday night.

He asked fans to guess the location, with captions like, “Where are we heading”, “For my next”, “DoctorG”, “This place is green” and “This is city of lakes”.

For his travel, Ayushmann’s style was in check with a backpack on his shoulders, dressed casually in a white graphic T-shirt, grey cargo pants, white sports shoes, baseball cap, and blue reflector sunglasses.

“DoctorG” stars Ayushmann opposite Rakul Preet Singh. The film is directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s sister.

Anubhuti has earlier directed “Afsos” for OTT and the short film “Moi Marjaani”. “Doctor G” is a campus comedy-drama with Ayushmann playing a doctor.

