Ayushmann Khurrana: I will probably cry

Ayushmann Khurrana became emotional on social media after seeing a video of him singing ‘Paani Da Rang’ in front of thousands of people during one of his energy soaring live performances. The video, uploaded by a fan, was captioned, “Imagine standing there, waving and singing Paani Da Rang with him!” Watching this video, Ayushmann was immediately overwhelmed. He wrote, “Do we see the light at the end of the tunnel? Whenever I’ll get to do this again, I will probably cry.”

Ayushmann is a woke, sensitive star who has been silently doing his bit towards COVID relief in India. He is set to start his next ‘Doctor G’ sharing screen with Rakul Preet Singh in the comedy directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and has already finished two films – Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ and Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’. The actor has been vocal about how the pandemic has impacted everyone, including him, emotionally.

About his learnings in the pandemic, he had earlier said, “The pandemic has given me a chance to slow down and absorb everything. It has made us all aware that we are united as human beings and things like this impact the entire world. I hope, this will make us all think responsibly towards nature, the community and country.”

“It is compelling us to re-think, re-evaluate all our belief patterns and nudging us to think about sustainability. My biggest lesson is that I will assess my choices and decisions from now on. I will do what I believe in more and I will put my best foot forward.”

Ayushmann and his wife, author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, contributed to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to help people who have been affected by Covid.