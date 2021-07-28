Ayushmann Khurrana: Lucky that I chose acting as my profession

Adv.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film “Doctor G” in Bhopal. He calls himself lucky that he chose acting as his profession because it has taken him to “incredible destinations”.

Ayushmann said: “I’m lucky that I chose acting as my profession because it has not only enabled me to live so many remarkable characters but has also taken me to so many incredible destinations.”

The actor added that this is the first time in his career that he has shot in Bhopal.

He said: “For Doctor G, I’m fortunate to be visiting the heart of India and seeing it in its full glory. I’m shooting in Bhopal for the first time in my career and the city of lakes is a beautiful place. I’m bowled over by the warmth of the people and they have won my heart forever.”

Ayushmann feels he is blessed to be born in a beautiful country like India.

“Earlier this year, I was in the North East for Anek and experienced the spectacular Kaziranga National Park. India is the most beautiful place on the planet. I’m blessed to be born in this country which gives me the opportunity to cherish so much in my lifetime,” he added.

Ayushmann has a big lineup of films including “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui” directed by Abhishek Kapoor, “Anek” by Anubhav Sinha and “Doctor G” helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap.