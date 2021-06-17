Ayushmann Khurrana: Letting my work do the talking

Adv.

Young Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana’s equity has been soaring since the past few years as he delivered 8 back-to-back successful films. His booming credibility with inclusive, conversation-starting social entertainers in India has made him one of the most sought-after brand endorsers in the country.

When asked about if Ayushmann could decode what makes him so brand friendly, he candidly says, “Whatever my equity is today, is mainly due to the success of my social entertainers which have made me connect to the people of India. These films have told people who I’m, how I think and what my intent is as an entertainer.”

He adds, “I’d like believe brands have noticed this and connected with the idea that I try to tell real stories of real people. I feel thrilled that I’m part of a brand’s vision and journey to reach out to audiences with a narrative that resonates my journey in cinema. I’m grateful that my films have worked wonderfully at the box office and also got the love and appreciation from people.”

Ayushmann says he has been fortunate to get the right films which have become huge hits. Success always translates to equity, he feels.

“I have always believed in letting my work do the talking. I have been fortunate enough to pick projects that have contributed to the new discourse of how cinema in India can be unique, clutter-breaking, conversation-starting entertainers that don’t need to follow the same, stereotyped norms of how stories have been told,” says Ayushmann.

Apparently Ayushmann has been roped in to be the face of a mobile phone brand. Recently, mobile phone brands have signed on superstars like Robert Downey Jr. and Virat Kohli. So, Ayushmann being roped in surely means his credibility with the masses is only on the rise.

Ayushmann currently has three films lined up. He will be seen in ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’, ‘Anek’ and ‘Doctor G’.