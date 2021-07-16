When Surekha Sikri made Ayushmann Khurrana go speechless!

Adv.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana posted a tribute to three-time National Award-winning actress Sureka Sikri, who suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday at the age of 75.

Ayushmann shared a video clip of Sikri. In the clip, Sikri is seen reciting a few lines written by Faiz Ahmed Faiz. In the monochrome video, Sikri, who wears a white shirt with bird prints, mouths the lines of “Mujh Se Pehli Si Mohabbat”.

“RIP Surekha Sikri,” wrote Ayushmann, along with the video.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a still from Badhaai Ho with Late Surekha Sikri with an emotional note that read, “In every film we have a family and we end up spending more time with the film family than our own families. One such beautiful family was in Badhaai Ho. Out of all my films, it was the perfect family with a perfect cast. Surekha Sikri was the head of our family, who was more progressive than the entire family tree. You know what, that was her in real life too. A complete boho. A chiller. Young at heart.

I remember when she was boarding an auto rickshaw after the screening of our film, Tahira and I gave her a lift back home and we said “ma’am you are the real star of our film” and she replied “wish I get more work.” Tahira and I were speechless. We watched her frail demeanour walking towards her building. That’s my last memory of her.

I would request you to watch her recite Faiz Ahmed Faiz’s nazm “Mujh-se pehli si mohabbat mere mehboob na maang.” Aapko unse aur mohabbat ho jaayegi.

An impeccable performer. A consummate artiste. A legend. You’ll be missed Surekha ma’am. 🤍

Thank you for the beautiful memories.🙏🏽 #RIPSurekhaSikri”

Ayushmann and Surekha worked together in the 2018 hit “Badhaai Ho”, where the late actress played his cantankerous grandmother. The film also stars Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.

Sikri had been unwell for quite some time, suffering from complications owing to a second brain stroke. She suffered a brain stroke in 2020 and a paralytic stroke in 2018.

Sikri made her film debut in the 1978 political drama Kissa Kursi Ka and made a mark with roles in films, TV and on stage over more than 40 years. She won the National Award as Best Supporting Actress for “Tamas” (1988), “Mammo” (1995) and “Badhaai Ho” (2018). She won the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1989.