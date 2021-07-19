Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘DoctorG’ first look

Adv.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared the first look from his upcoming film “DoctorG”. The actor is seen dressed in a doctors white coat over a check shirt with stethoscope in his pocket and holding a book titled “Gynecology”.

Sharing his excitement, Ayushmann wrote on his Instagram, “Doctor G is ready to leave. Now the shooting will begin! #DoctorG FirstLook”. Ayushmann is shooting for “DoctorG” in Bhopal.

Ayushmann Khurrana plays Dr. Uday Gupta in the upcoming campus comedy-drama #DoctorG !👨‍⚕️

Minutes after Ayushmann posted his first look, his Instagram flooded with comments from Bollywood.

Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap wrote, “Harry Potter”.

Actress Kubbra Sait wrote, “Gooooodest luck cutes”.

Musician Harshdeep Kaur posted, “Waah!! Looking forward to this one. Love the look!”

Manjot Singh commented, “Doctor Gentleman”.

Shakti Mohan wrote, “So cute”.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap “Doctor G” is a campus comedy drama where Ayushmann will be playing a doctor opposite Rakulpreet Singh.