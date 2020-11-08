Advtg.
Ayushmann Khurrana reminisces about his abachpan' days

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, went down memory lane and recalled his childhood days.

Ayushmann posted a string of pictures and videos on his Instagram stories. In the video, he was passing through his school in the car.

On the clip, he wrote: “So I just crossed my school. Sigh.”

He then posted a picture of a restaurant he used to visit when he was a kid along with his father. He shared a photograph of the restaurant’s menu board.

He captioned it: “Rate badalte rehte hain har saal. Bachpan mein jab papa ke saath aata tha toh 10 rupaye ki coffee hoti thi. (When I used to come here in my childhood with my father. The coffee was just for Rs 10.)”

Ayushmann, who is shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”, co-starring Vaani Kapoor, in his hometown Chandigarh. The movie is a progressive love story.

