Ayushmann Khurrana reveals ‘latest obsession’

Ayushmann Khurrana has given a glimpse of his latest musical obsession – a tank drum. On Tuesday, the actor shared a video clip playing the tank drum on Instagram. He wrote of his love for the instrument and how it’s a divine sound that calms the actor on the set of “DoctorG”. He asked his followers to guess the tune he played on the drum

“This is my latest obsession. Early mornings. Late nights. Also in between shots. It’s called a Tank Drum. My best company in Bhopal. Makes me a calmer doc in this hot and humid central India. Produces a divine sound. Do you identify the song that I interspersed in the jam, from the film Sehra (1963), sung by Lata di. #Tankdrum #DoctorG #Bhopal,” wrote Ayushmann on Instagram.

The actor is seen playing the instrument shirtless.

The video received a lot of responses from his Bollywood friends and fans.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur replied guessing the name of the song: “Pankh hoti toh ud jaati mai… Heard it on a Tank drum for the first time. Very nice!”

Ayushmann’s wife Tahira Kashyap wrote: “Sooo hot ya.”

Dia Mirza wrote: “The sound is beautiful.”

Aditi Rao Hydari commented: “So beautiful!!!”

Bhumi Pednekar wrote: “Ohho.”

Nikhil Chinapa wrote: “Good morning, welcome to Nipples ‘R US. How may we be of service?”

Ayushmann’s brother Aparshakti Khurana commented with heart emojis.

The actor is currently shooting for his upcoming film “DoctorG” in Bhopal.