Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana salutes efforts of CISF Guwahati regiment during Covid

By Glamsham Bureau
Guwahati, March 2 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for his film “Anek” in the Northeast, is greatly impressed by the work Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been doing in that region to control Covid-19. He recently filmed a video message for the entire unit stationed in Assam.

In the video, he says: “I would like to congratulate all the majors and soldiers from the CISF Guwahati regiment on how right since Covid-19 unfolded, until now, they have contributed to the aviation security with patience and valour. I truly salute all your efforts to serve. I truly hope you stay safe and healthy.”

The actor has always spoken about the struggle people have had to undergo during the pandemic.

Last year, he composed a poem saluting essential service providers and expressed his gratitude for them. He posted a video of him reciting the poem on Instagram and requested people to respect these workers even after the pandemic was over.

On the work front, the actor will be shooting for “Anek” this month and will then go on to filming his next film “Doctor G”. His next release is “Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui”.

–IANS

anj/vnc

