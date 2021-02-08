ADVERTISEMENT
Ayushmann Khurrana, wife Tahira and kids turn 'gypsies of Kaziranga'

By Glamsham Editorial
Kaziranga, Feb 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday shared a family photograph from Kaziranga, Assam, where he poses with wife Tahira Kashyap, son Virajveer Khurrana and daughter Varushka Khurrana.

“Gypsies of Kaziranga. Feb 2021,” Ayushmann captioned the photo where the family poses along with a car with the setting sun making a beautiful backdrop.

Ayushmann is currently shooting in Assam for his upcoming film Anek. The actor has once again collaborated with Article 15 helmer Anubhav Sinha for the film.

The actor recently took to social media to share his first look from the film. He had grown a full beard and wears slit eyebrows in the still. Ayushmann’s character in the film is called Joshua.

Apart from Anek, Ayushmann’s upcoming projects include Anubhuti Kashyap’s campus comedy drama Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet Singh. Lined up for release is also Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that features Vaani Kapoor alongside him.

