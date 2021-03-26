ADVERTISEMENT
Ayushmann Khurrana, the fastest growing icon – Duff & Phelps Most Valuable Celebrity

The Duff & Phelps Most Valuable Celebrity in India report highlighted Ayushmann as the fastest growing icon on social media, as his following has increased by 70%

By Glamsham Editorial
Ayushmann Khurrana in a TVC
Ayushmann Khurrana in a TVC (pic courtesy: instagram)
Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana is a huge self made success story for the youth of the country. An inspiration to all outsiders who want to make it big in any industry through sheer talent and hard work. During the pandemic, Ayushmann’s brand equity soared as India turned to a more relatable star who stood for strong values. According to a recent survey, Ayushmann is in the elite league of endorsers who the brands are lining up to sign because of his credibility as the poster boy of content cinema in India. Along with Akshay Kumar, Virat Kohli and Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann is one of the topmost endorsers in India currently with over 20 plus big brands to his credit.

Ayushmann Khurrana says, “It is truly humbling to know that the people of India find me relatable. It’s a huge compliment because I do consider myself to be one of the masses and my career journey is the same as every Indian who is trying to make a name, build a legacy through pure dedication and hard work. I have tried to bring out their lives on screen, tell their unique and inspiring stories and show everyone where the heart of my country lies. I guess that’s what has resonated the most with people and, in turn, resonated with the brands that I currently endorse.”

According to the Indian Institute of Human Brands survey, India identifies most with Ayushmann as he is currently the Most Relatable Star in the country. As a rank outsider to Bollywood, his journey to stardom is inspiring for the youth of the country who want to dream big without any apprehension. The Duff & Phelps Most Valuable Celebrity in India report highlighted Ayushmann as the fastest growing icon on social media, as his following has increased by 70 per cent.

Ayushmann says that he will continue to be disruptive and try and give fresh cinema every time he comes on the big screen.

Ayushmann says, “I truly believed that audiences wanted to see new, disruptive cinema and I’m glad that my vision for content stands vindicated today. I’m happy that I could provide people with wholesome entertainment that could also spark a necessary conversation about change in society. I’m at a very exciting phase in my life where I want to do the best cinema that is being made by my industry and hopefully create an impact in the minds of people through the stories I tell.”

Source@ayushmannk
