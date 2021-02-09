ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana: Education helps kids to stay safe online

Today is Safer Internet Day, Ayushmann Khurrana, used the occasion to speak about how proper education can help children harness the potential of the internet

By Glamsham Editorial
Ayushmann Khurrana: Education helps kids to stay safe online
Ayushmann Khurrana in a monochrome instagram pic
ADVERTISEMENT

Tuesday is Safer Internet Day, and Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also UNICEFs Celebrity Advocate for their global campaign Ending Violence Against Children, used the occasion to speak about how proper education can help children harness the potential of the internet.

“The online world presents such a great chance for children to learn and share their ideas. This Safer Internet Day, let’s encourage children, especially girls, to explore the internet and fuel their ambitions and dreams for a promising future,” said Ayushmann.

He added: “Children can learn more and share their ideas with the world. The internet is full of ideas and imagination, much like the mind of a child.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are also dangers, but through education we can empower children to stay safe online. This Safer Internet Day, let’s work to end violence online and make the online world a safer space for every child,” said Ayushmann.  –IANS/dc/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia will get married this year
Next articleNeeti Mohan: Remakes of songs were made earlier, too
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Ayushmann Khurrana-Anubhav Sinha collaborate again for ‘Anek’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
After Article 15, Ayushmann Khurrana and filmmaker Anubhav Sinha have once again joined hands for a film titled 'Anek'
Read more
News

Watch Ayushmann Khurrana test his cricketing skills, hits a six

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a glimpse of his cricketing skills; In the video he can be seen playing cricket & hitting a six.
Read more
Fashion and Lifestyle

Ayushmann Khurrana, the hunk’s poet mode on

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana balances brain and brawn in a new selfie
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021