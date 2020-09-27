Home Bollywood News

Ayushmann Khurrana thrilled on ‘Bala’ screening at Indo-German Film Week

By Glamsham Editorial
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is extremely happy as his film “Bala” is a part of the ongoing Indo-German Film Week.

“Absolutely thrilled to announce that ‘Bala’ will be showcased today at the #IndoGermanFilmWeek,” he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, “Bala” also features Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

The film narrates the plight of a young man who suffers from premature balding. It was released in November, 2019.

Yami, too, expressed her happiness about the screening of “Bala” at the festival.

The Indo-German Film Week began on September 24 in Berlin. –ians/sim/pgh

Related Articles

News

Film, TV stars shower love on ‘Daughter’s day’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
From megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgn and Ayushmann Khurrana, several stars took to social media to shower their daughters with love...
Read more
News

Bhumi Pednekar speaks on the significance of education

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress and environmentalist Bhumi Pednekar feels education is the significant channel to raise awareness on climate conservation. "The changes...
Read more
Dialogues

Ginny Weds Sunny Dialogues: Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam’s funny romantic dialogues

Shweta Ghadashi - 0
We have list of funny romantic dialogues of Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam. Check out Ginny Weds Sunny Dialogues below:
Read more
