Bollywood News

Ayushmann on why Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha are special

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana credits his films Vicky Donor and Dum Laga Ke Haisha for triggering his journey to stardom.

“The success of Vicky Donor and then Dum Laga Ke Haisha told me that the audience wanted to have a different experience in the theatre and that their taste was changing. They wanted to have a different form of engagement at the movies. They wanted to have a conversation, have a debate and take back an uplifting message home,” said Ayushmann.

He says such films have been the voice of his beliefs and sensibilities, and have enabled him to “write my own destiny in this industry”.

“I never looked back after Dum Laga Ke Haisha and so, it will always be a super special one for my career, for my life. It bolstered my belief that I was on the right path of selecting films that spark a conversation. I will forever be indebted to Adi (producer Aditya Chopra) sir, (producer) Maneesh Sharma and (director) Sharat Katariya for bringing this film to me,” he added.

Ayushmann says films like these shaped “my position as an artiste who wants to walk the road less travelled and constantly experiment with genres and subjects”.

–IANS

dc/vnc

Previous articleZendaya: Important not to be intimidated in Hollywood
