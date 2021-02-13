ADVERTISEMENT
Ayushmann Khurrana gets overwhelmed shooting in Assam

Reportedly, 40 - 50 people from the neighbouring villages flock to the set to meet Ayushmann Khurrana, wish him well for his film

By Glamsham Editorial
Ayushmann, Anubhav Sinha collaborate for 'Anek'
Ayushmann, Anubhav Sinha collaborate for 'Anek' (photo:instagram)
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is currently shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s Anek in Assam, is overwhelmed with the love he has received in the Northeast. Reportedly, 40 to 50 people from neighbouring villages flock to the set to meet Ayushmann and wish him well for his film.

“I’m truly overwhelmed with the love that I’m receiving from the people here in the Northeast. I have met all those who have been kind enough to come to our sets to wish me luck for Anek. It was humbling to know that they love my craft and my brand of cinema and I have had interactions with them during shot breaks and post wrap whenever possible,” Ayushmann said.

“The warmth that I have received from the people here will always stay with me, motivating me to do better and to entertain my country better,” he added.

The actor has a packed date diary, with a number of releases lined up for his fans. He has Anubhuti Kashyap’s comedy drama Doctor G co-starring Rakul Preet Singh coming up, besides Abhishek Kapoor’s romantic drama Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui that features Vaani Kapoor with him.  –ians/dc/vnc

