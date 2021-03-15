ADVERTISEMENT
Bollywood News

Ayushmann recalls falling for Tahira during class 12 boards

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap are celebrating 20 years of togetherness. Expressing her love for hubby Ayushmann on Monday, Tahira shared a collage video on Instagram of their photographs over the years.

Tahira expressed that she is “hopelessly in love” with Ayushmann.

She wrote: “Haters will say it’s so cheesy! Well I have been there too, but it’s amazing to be on this side of the spectrum… such a sucker for love I am hopelessly in love with you @ayushmannk #happyanniversary #oganniversary #20years.”

Reacting to Tahira’s post, Ayushmann shared on his Instagram Story: “It started during our board exams of class 12. Ummm”, with a red heart emoji.

The actor is currently shooting in Assam for Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming film “Anek”. Ayushmann also informed on his Instagram Story that they have just completed shooting in Shillong for the film.

“Anek” is slated to release on September 17.

–IANS

abh/vnc

