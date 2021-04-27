Adv.
Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap contribute to Maha CM’s Relief Fund

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap has contributed to Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, to help those affected by Covid-19

By Glamsham Bureau
Ayushmann Khurrana with Tahira Kashyap and kids
Ayushmann Khurrana with Tahira Kashyap and kids | pic courtesy: instagram
Bollywood couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap has contributed to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, to help those affected by Covid-19. Ayushmann posted an Instagram note on Tuesday urging everyone to help the needy. 

“We have been in the eye of the storm since last year. This pandemic has broken our hearts, made us endure pain and suffering like never before, showed us how solidarity with one another can make us handle this humanitarian crisis,” he wrote.

Ayushmann added, “Today, again, this pandemic asks us how to show fortitude, resilience and mutual support.  People across India have stepped forward to do as much as possible for each other and Tahira and I thank each and every individual who has inspired us to do more.” 

“We have been constantly doing our bit to help as many as possible and have now contributed to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s relief Fund in this hour of need.” 

“People need as much help as possible and we can all look to do our bit as we deem fit,” the actor concluded.

Source@ayushmannk
