Ayushmann khurrana thanks directors he has worked with!

National Award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has thanked all the directors with whom he has worked, on the occasion of World Gratitude Day.

From his 2012 debut “Vicky Donor” to his latest, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, which released earlier this year, Ayushmann has consistently proved his credentials as a versatile actor and a popular star.

“On #WorldGratitudeDay, just want to express how thankful I am to all my directors who believed in me,” he wrote on Instagram.

Along with his “gratitude” post, Ayushmann shared pictures with all the directors he has worked with so far. The images feature Shoojit Sircar (“Vicky Donor, “Gulabo Sitabo”), Nupur Asthana (“Bewakoofiyaan”), Anubhav Sinha (“Article 15”), Sriram Raghavan (“Andhadhun”), Ashwini Iyer Tiwari (“Bareilly Ki Barfi”) , Amit Sharma (“Badhaai Ho”), Hitesh Kewalya (“Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”), Amar Kaushik (“Bala”), Raaj Shaandilyaa (“Dream Girl”), RS Prasanna (“Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”), Rohan Sippy (“Nautanki Saala!”) and Sharat Katariya (“Dum Laga Ke Haisha”).

According to Ayushmann, all these directors have taught him important lessons.

“All the directors that I have been fortunate enough to work with, have shaped me as an artiste. They have taught me incredibly important cinematic and life lessons through their work, their wisdom and their philosophy. I will forever be indebted to them,” he noted.

Ayushmann will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled film opposite Vaani Kapoor. –IANS/sim/vnc