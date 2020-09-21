Home Bollywood News

Ayushmann khurrana thanks directors he has worked with!

By Glamsham Editorial
Ayushmann Khurrana World Gratitude Day
Ayushmann Khurrana World Gratitude Day

National Award-winning Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has thanked all the directors with whom he has worked, on the occasion of World Gratitude Day.

From his 2012 debut “Vicky Donor” to his latest, “Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”, which released earlier this year, Ayushmann has consistently proved his credentials as a versatile actor and a popular star.

“On #WorldGratitudeDay, just want to express how thankful I am to all my directors who believed in me,” he wrote on Instagram.

Advtg.

Along with his “gratitude” post, Ayushmann shared pictures with all the directors he has worked with so far. The images feature Shoojit Sircar (“Vicky Donor, “Gulabo Sitabo”), Nupur Asthana (“Bewakoofiyaan”), Anubhav Sinha (“Article 15”), Sriram Raghavan (“Andhadhun”), Ashwini Iyer Tiwari (“Bareilly Ki Barfi”) , Amit Sharma (“Badhaai Ho”), Hitesh Kewalya (“Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan”), Amar Kaushik (“Bala”), Raaj Shaandilyaa (“Dream Girl”), RS Prasanna (“Shubh Mangal Saavdhan”), Rohan Sippy (“Nautanki Saala!”) and Sharat Katariya (“Dum Laga Ke Haisha”).

According to Ayushmann, all these directors have taught him important lessons.

“All the directors that I have been fortunate enough to work with, have shaped me as an artiste. They have taught me incredibly important cinematic and life lessons through their work, their wisdom and their philosophy. I will forever be indebted to them,” he noted.

Advtg.

Ayushmann will next be seen in Abhishek Kapoor’s untitled film opposite Vaani Kapoor. –IANS/sim/vnc

Advtg.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Previous articleWhat made Hrithik Roshan proud of himself
Next articleSunRisers Hyderabad win toss, opt to bowl vs RCB

Related Articles

News

What made Hrithik Roshan proud of himself

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Hrithik Roshan cannot stop gushing over the latest selfie he shot. In the image he posted on Instagram, Hrithik looks dapper...
Read more
News

Bellbottom: Akshay Kumar recommends double shift, bends his 18 year old rule

Glamsham Editorial - 2
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar decided to bend his rule of 18 years, and gave extra hours for the shoot of his upcoming...
Read more
News

Lawyer Priyanka Khimani: MeToo reduced to mere tool for character assassination

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is deeply pained by the false allegations of sexual misconduct that have surfaced against him, says his lawyer Priyanka...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Ayushmann khurrana thanks directors he has worked with! 1

Shoulder pain subsides, scan reports encouraging too: Ashwin

IANS - 0
Dubai, Sep 21 (IANS) Ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had suffered a shoulder injury in Delhi Capitals' (DC) opening game against the Kings XI...
Ayushmann khurrana thanks directors he has worked with! 2

Amol Parashar: I don’t have to hide my face to walk...

Ayushmann khurrana thanks directors he has worked with! 2

NCB questions Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi in drugs-related case

Aditya Kripalani

Aditya Kripalani: Feminism is about equality

Ayushmann khurrana thanks directors he has worked with! 4

IPL: SRH opt to bowl against RCB (Toss)

Ayushmann khurrana thanks directors he has worked with! 5

50s from Padikkal, de Villiers power RCB to 163 against SRH

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks