Bollywood News

Ayushmann to Tahira: Thank you for ruining my attempt to be a doctor

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Wife Tahira Kashyap Khurrana was solely responsible for his bad results in class 12 board exams, claims Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Not only that, he holds Tahira responsible for ruining his attempt to be a doctor, in a post he shared on Monday evening!

Sharing a photo on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote: “This girl was solely responsible for my bad scores in class 12 boards. We decided to date just before our chemistry exam. Had terrible ranks in PMT and CET exams as well. Thank you @tahirakashyap for ruining my attempt to be a doctor.”

“No no it’s not your fault, Im just a bad multi-tasker and you on the other hand were so good with it. It was the year 2001, when we heard Bryan Adams’ Inside Out on loop, cassette ghis gayee thi. We were also afraid ki parallel line se parents phone na utha le. Aaj do dashak ho gaye. Now you’ll ask me what’s a dashak? Go figure out! Happy anniv. Umm,” he added.

Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap celebrate 20 years of togetherness on Monday. Earlier in the day, the actor revealed on Instagram story that he had started dating Tahira during his class 12 board exams.

Tahira also expressed love for Ayushmann in an Instagram post. She wrote: “Haters will say it’s so cheesy! Well I have been there too, but it’s amazing to be on this side of the spectrum… such a sucker for love I am hopelessly in love with you @ayushmannk #happyanniversary #oganniversary #20years.”

