Ayushmann Khurrana has a penchant for new storytellers

Mumbai, March 9: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has a penchant at discovering clutter-breaking films and roles. For this, he has to look out for new storytellers.

“I have always looked to collaborate with new storytellers because they are looking to bring a fresh voice and a different vision to our cinema,” Ayushmann said.

He added, “Young, first-time filmmakers are looking to make a mark in the industry and they are always coming up with high-risk content decisions, which appeals to me a lot because I have always gravitated towards being super risky with my film and character choices.”

Ayushmann has worked with debutant directors like Sharat Kataria, Hitesh Kewalya, Raaj Shaandilyaa, RS Prasanna, Akshay Roy, and Vibhu Puri, and also collaborated with young directors like Nupur Asthana, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari, Amit Sharma and Amar Kaushik.

“I have always strongly felt that we need to be bold in our approach because the audience is exposed to brilliant content from across the world, and they only want to watch new stuff. I laud these filmmakers for expressing their views and opinions freely. They want to explode in the world of entertainment and as an artiste, who is constantly looking for clutter-breaking and disruptive content, such people are always on my radar,” he said.

The actor is always looking to discover new and brilliant filmmakers.

“I want to creatively collaborate with as many of them as possible because they are massive risk-takers, they are visionaries who want to change the way people are consuming content. I have always believed that without risks, nothing new or exciting can come out,” he said.

“Our industry needs more disruption and these filmmakers are bringing this out brilliantly. Their talent is exceptional and I’m always awed by them,” the actor said.

“I have been fortunate that these filmmakers were excited to collaborate with me, too. Without them I would have never had Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Dream Girl, Badhaai Ho, Bala, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, or Meri Pyari Bindu,” he said.

In 2021, Ayushmann collaborates with first-time filmmaker Anubhuti Kashyap in Doctor G.

“I’m collaborating with first-time director, Anubhuti Kashyap for Doctor G, and I can’t wait to start working with her. She is a restless storyteller who has an extraordinary vision. With this film and I think we will be able to present something unique, engaging and immensely entertaining,” he summed up.