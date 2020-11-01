Advtg.
Bollywood News

Ayushmann wants to 'grow old' with Tahira

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Nov 1 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Sunday took to social media to pour his heart out for his wife, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, on their wedding anniversary.

Calling Tahira his best friend, Ayushmann wrote: “Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Because I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial. This bond can’t be limited to this lifetime.

“You’re my companion, lover, personal stand up comedian, life coach and above all my best friend. I want to grow old with you. I know it’ll be a lot of fun. Sigh. Happy anniversary.”

Along with it, he posted a photograph of him giving Tahira a piggyback ride.

Sharing the same picture on her Instagram account, Tahira cracked a joke about their wedding night.

“And I don’t lie. That’s the only way he picks me up! Gunny bag aaaloo ki bori’ style! But this is the love I love, perhaps picking on your brains @ayushmannk is easier this way than being cradled and carried in your lap (a failed suhaag raat moment for us) To more ingenuity to many more such rides … umm #happyanniversary,” she added.

Ayushmann and Tahira got married in November 2008. The couple have a son, Virajveer, and a daughter, Varushka.

–IANS

sim/rs

