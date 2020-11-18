Ayushmann's birthday wish for Aparshakti is all about nostalgia

Advtg.

Chandigarh, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Wednesday posted an Instagram birthday wish for his brother Aparshakti Khurana.

On the social media app, Ayushmann revealed a story from their childhood which he has never shared before with Aparshakti.

“When you were born I was hardly three but I remember that day quite vividly. I’d long hair and papa had tied a tight pony, because of which I really wanted to cry. Had put on a brave facade in front of him and thought I will break down when I will see mama. Mama was obviously in the hospital (PGI Chandigarh).

“And when I saw you for the first time I forgot about my pain. You were beautiful. And you’ve grown up to be the most beautiful human. I have never shared this story with you. Happy birthday Apari @aparshakti_khurana,” Ayushmann wrote.

Along with the post, he shared a few pictures of him with Aparshakti.

Ayushmann is busy shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in the city, and has checked into a hotel to stay away from his family as a safety measure amid the pandemic.

–IANS

sim/vnc