Advtg.
Home Bollywood News

Ayushmann’s ‘prep going strong’ for role of athlete

By Glamsham Editorial
Ayushmann Khurrana's'prep going strong' for role of athlete
Ayushmann Khurrana
Advtg.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is undergoing drastic physical transformation for his upcoming romantic drama co-starring Vaani Kapoor and directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

The actor on Tuesday posted an Instagram picture, where he is seen lifting weights. His face remains concealed in the snapshot.

“It’s going to be a different me in this different film. Movie prep going strong @gattukapoor,” Ayushmann wrote.

Advtg.

The actor will be seen playing an athlete in the upcoming film, which is pitched as a progressive love story. The yet-untitled film is set in north India and shooting begins in October.

It is slated to release worldwide in theatres next year.  –ians/dc/vnc

Advtg.
Previous article‘Thomas & Friends’ film in pipeline
Next articleAkshay Oberoi: Always searching for characters to stretch myself as actor

Related Articles

News

Tanishk Bagchi composed background score of Bellbottom in lockdown

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Music composer Tanishk Bagchi is currently being lauded for his background score for the recently released teaser of the Akshay Kumar-starrer BellBottom.
Read more
News

Radhika Apte: Andhadhun gave opportunity

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Andhadhun, which released on this day two years ago, will always be special for actress Radhika Apte, who says she got a...
Read more
News

Ayushmann Khurrana: I thank Sriram Raghavan sir for his faith in me

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The Sriram Raghavan thriller hit Andhadhun, which won Ayushmann Khurrana the National Award as Best Actor, released two years ago on this...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks