B-Town celebrities shower love on Ranbir-Alia and their baby girl

By Glamsham Bureau

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt became proud parents to a baby girl on Sunday, Bollywood celebrities showered the couple with their best wishes and congratulatory messages. Akshay Kumar, who was most recently seen in ‘Ram Setu’, commented under Alia’s post almost immediately after becoming a mother: “Congratulations!!! @aliaabhatt, Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all.”

Madhuri Dixit Nene, who received a lot of love for her Gujarati streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’, said: “Warmest wishes and congratulations on the birth of your sweet little baby girl.”

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote: “Heartiest congratulations.” Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who herself welcomed her little one, son Vayu, not long ago, reacted by saying: “Congratulations darling girl! Cannot wait to see your princess.”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote: “Many many congratulations!!!!! Dearest @aliaabhatt & Ranbir – the bestest journey of your life begins today – big love.”

Earlier in the day, Alia shared the happy news on Instagram along with a sweet picture of a lion family. She wrote on the picture: “And in the best news of our lives – our baby is here… and what a magical girl she is (heart emoji). We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.”

