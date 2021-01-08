Bollywood News

Celebrities shocked by Dolphin being beaten to death viral video

By Glamsham Editorial
The video of a dolphin being beaten to death in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, has been doing the rounds on social media, and all of B-Town is shocked, with the rest of the country.

The incident took place a week ago. The matter, however, was kept under wraps until the video clip went viral on social media on Friday.

Actress-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt tweeted, “Sickening. The perverse pleasure these men are deriving from this act is chilling. They need to be psychologically evaluated and taken to task. These men are a hazard to society. Today it is a dolphin. Tomorrow it WILL be a human.”

Responding to Bhatt’s tweet on Friday, Pratapgarh Police tweeted in Hindi from their official account, “The said incident is dated 31.12.2020. In this regard, three accused have been arrested and sent to jail. Other legal proceedings are being taken.”

Actress-politician Urmila Matondkar shared, “Seriously you can not even watch the video.. did a word called humanity ever exist at all..”

“This is just horrific!!! Arrests have been made but how, how on Earth do humans do such things… absolutely unbearable to even watch. I hope stringent action is taken and locals are sensitised,” posted actress Dia Mirza.

The attack on the dolphin happened when a few young men with lathis attacked the dolphin after it strayed into Sharda Sahayak Canal in Pratapgarh district. Reportedly, the locals mistook it for a “deadly fish”.  –ians/abh/vnc

