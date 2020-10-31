Advtg.
Bollywood News

Baba ka Dhaba video: People question Gaurav Wasan's 'edited' bank statement

By Glamsham Editorial
New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) YouTube blogger Gaurav Wasan, who had posted the Baba ka Dhaba video of an elderly couple running a dhaba in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, shared his bank statement after people accused him of online scam. However, netizens are yet to trust him. 

Gaurav took to his official page Swaad on Facebook to reveal his bank statement. 

“Transparency link verified by bank. Anybody who donated can go and verify re-verify. Thank you for supporting,” he wrote.

However, netizens are doubting his intentions.

One commented: “I saw his video where he was claiming 20 plus lakh donationsdonations,  and now he is talking about two lakh donation. Something fishy.”

“Column misaligned”, another user commented about the bank statement, while another user called it an “unprofessional bank statement”, which has been “edited a lot”.

In early October, Gaurav had posted a video of an elderly Malviya Nagar couple. They were driven to tears for not being able to do business at their dhaba owing to the pandemic. 

The video got viral, and actors like Raveena Tandon and Nimrat Kaur had urged people to help the couple. 

–IANS

nn/vnc

