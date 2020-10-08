BabaKaDhaba trends as B’wood urges fans to help stall owners

Advtg.

The video of an elderly Malviya Nagar couple, driven to tears for not being able to do business at their dhaba, has been trending, and several Bollywood stars on Thursday urged people to help the couple revive their establishment.

YouTube blogger Gaurav Wasan on Wednesday had shared the video clip of the elderly couple running a small dhaba, showcasing their plight.

“80 year old couple selling best matar paneer. Inhe hamari help ko bahut zarurat he,” Wasan captioned the Instagram video. Since then #BabaKaDhaba became one of the top trends on Twitter, with people sharing the video on their accounts.

“BabaKaDhaba #dilliwalon #dil #dikhao. Whoever eats here, sends me pic, I shall put up a sweet message with your pics,” tweeted Raveena Tandon.

“Make this your next stop! Among many such others in your neighbourhoods wherever you are…. #VocalForLocal,” Nimrat Kaur requested.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Randeep wrote: “Do visit if you are in Delhi. Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba.”

“Let’s help put their smile back … our neighbour hood vendors need our help to. Red heart,” Suniel Shetty tweeted.

Swara Bhasker asked everyone to support such small businesses and become #VocalforLocal. “Dilli, chalo Baba Ka Dhaba par matar paneer khaate hain. Malviya Nagar mein. #SupportSmallBusinesses #VocalForLocal #ShowHeart (Delhi, let’s go to Baba Ka Dhaba and have some matar paneer in Malviya Nagar),” she wrote on Twitter.

On Thursday, netizens posted many new videos and pictures of people eating at the dhaba. –ians/sim/vnc