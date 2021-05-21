Babil Khan talks of self-doubt, insecurities in new post

Adv.

Mumbai, May 21 (IANS) Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has shared a throwback picture of his ‘baba’ and talked about being insecure and frightened by the prospect of a godless world.

Babil posted a picture of Irrfan on Instagram on Friday morning. The image seems to be from a play the actor featured in. He wears an all-white ensemble and holds a shoe in one hand.

“Hey man, I am so lost. I can’t figure out who to trust. I doubt my self, you know? I’m insecure, I’m frightened by the prospect of a godless world. My mind is in war with my gut, I am hopelessly falling In love with attention, I am hopelessly heartbroken that it’s all for nothing,” Babil captioned the image.

Irrfan had been diagnosed with neuroendocrine cancer in 2018. He passed away in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on April 29, 2020.

Babil is all set to make his acting debut with “Qala”, produced by Anushka Sharma. He has wrapped up his first shooting schedule. The film also stars “Bulbbul” actress Triptii Dimri.

–IANS

