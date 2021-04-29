Adv.
BollywoodNews

Babil Khan shares touching note on the Death Anniversary of Irrfan Khan

Today Irrfan Khan first death anniversary.

By Glamsham Editorial
Today Irrfan Khan’s first death anniversary.  He died of cancer at the age of 53 in Kokila Ben hospital on 29 April last year. His son Babil shared a touching note on social media.

Babil wrote: “Chemo burns you from the inside, so to find joy in the simple things, like building your own table to write your own journals. There is a purity, I have not yet discovered. There is a legacy that has already been concluded by my Baba himself. A full stop. Nobody can ever replace him.”

“Nobody will ever be able to. To the greatest best friend, companion, brother, father, I ever had and ever will have. I love you so much, for the rest of this chaos we are choosing to call life,” he added.

Babil misses Irrfan Khan a lot. If it would have been possible, he would have “built a space monument” and gone “to the to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity” with his father to explore the “last mysteries.” Babil wrote: “I miss you, more than all that shah-Jahan/Mumtaz stuff; I would have built a space monument that could have taken us to the furthest parts of a blackhole singularity you were always intrigued by, but I would have been there with you Baba, and we could have gone together, hand in hand. (Exploring the last mysteries).”

Check out the post below.

