Babil Khan shares unseen picture of dad Irrfan Khan

Babil Khan, the elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has posted a rare picture of him with his father.

In the image, we can see Irrfan holding toddler Babil in his arms.

“Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I’m here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness.

“I was listening to ‘The Beatles’ then you got me obsessed with ‘The Doors’ and we used to sing along. I sing those songs still now, I feel you then,” Babil wrote on Instagram giving a glimpse how he is celebrating Irrfan after his demise.

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months. –ians/sim/in