Home Bollywood News

Babil Khan shares unseen picture of dad Irrfan Khan

By Glamsham Editorial
An unseen picture of Irrfan Khan
An unseen picture of Irrfan Khan
Advtg.

Babil Khan, the elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has posted a rare picture of him with his father.

In the image, we can see Irrfan holding toddler Babil in his arms.

“Death is painful for the living, for those dearest to your heart, but you taught me that death is only the beginning. So I’m here celebrating your life in my mind, divine bitter-sweetness.

Advtg.

“I was listening to ‘The Beatles’ then you got me obsessed with ‘The Doors’ and we used to sing along. I sing those songs still now, I feel you then,” Babil wrote on Instagram giving a glimpse how he is celebrating Irrfan after his demise.

Irrfan breathed his last in Mumbai on April 29 after battling colon cancer for months.  –ians/sim/in

Advtg.
Previous articleElton John: John Lennon would have won a Nobel Peace Prize.
Next articleArmaan Malik: Stripped-down version of ‘Control’ a special gift for fans

Related Articles

News

Shekhar Suman feels Irrfan Khan’s grave is ‘unkempt’, suggests marble covering

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actor Shekhar Suman feels the grave of late actor Irrfan Khan looks unkempt. On Wednesday, he suggested a marble covering for the...
Read more
News

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil pens moving note

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Babil Khan, elder son of late actor Irrfan Khan, has penned an emotional note for his father and said that he would...
Read more
News

Irrfan Khan’s wife makes some revelations about their life

Glamsham Editorial - 0
On the occasion of Daughters' Day, late actor Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar revealed how the two "desperately" wanted to have a...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks