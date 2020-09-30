Home Bollywood News

Babri demolition accused acquitted after 28 years, Bollywood reacts

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Several Bollywood celebrities on Wednesday reacted to the news of acquittal of all 32 people accused in the Babri mosque demolition case of December 6, 1992. B-Town celebrities took to their verified Twitter accounts to react to the development.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha shared in a sarcastic retort: “Congratulations Mr Lal Krishna Advani you are now acquitted of the charges of single handedly drawing a bloody line across the soul of this country. May God give you a very long life.”

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was also caustic in his comment: “The Babri Masjid Demolition was an Act of God.”

Actress Gauahar Khan shared: “But of course! It was an earthquake! Hahahhaha. The joke is on us !”

Actress Swara Bhasker wrote: “Babri masjid khud hi gir gaya tha (the Babri masjid had fallen by itself).”

Actor Sushant Singh expressed: “Na koi aya tha, na kisi ne koi masjid banai thi (Nobody had come, nobody had constructed a mosque) #RIPJustice.”

Actor-politician Prakash Raj tweeted: “#BabriMasjidDemolitionCase HIT n RUN case .. DRIVERS acquitted.. JUSTICE arrested and BURIED .. NEW INDIA #JustAsking.”

Director Anil Sharma wrote: “Babri case mein sabhi aaropi bari .. congratulations.”

Filmmaker Onir reacted saying: “Did not expect it to be any different.”

Those acquitted in the case that lasted 28 years include former Deputy Prime Minister LK Advani, former Union Ministers MM Joshi, Uma Bharti, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and Mahant Nritya Gopal Das.

–IANS

abh/vnc

