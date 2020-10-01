Home Bollywood News

Baby Girl song out now: Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali are back to create magic and their awesome chemistry in this peppy song

Finally the much-awaited Baby Girl is out starring Dhvani Bhanushali and Guru Randhawa

By Shweta Ghadashi
After creating magic with their first duet song Ishaare Tere in 2018, singer Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali are back again for yet another beautiful song Baby Girl. 

The Proper Patola singer recently teased fans with a mesmerizing still from the upcoming song on Instagram with Dhvani and shared his excitement for the song which will release on October 1 at 11 AM.

The song is basically a flirtatious peppy number, in which Guru tries to woo Dhvani. Now initially the girl puts up some walls, some terms, and condition, but then it becomes quite hard for her to fight Guru’s spells.

It has been shot at picturesque locations, which are sure to bring a smile to your face. And another thing that will get you hooked is the dance steps of Guru and Dhvani.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the song has music by Vee. Further, Guru Randhawa not only gave vocals to the song but also worked on the lyrics as well as composition.

Check out Baby Girl song below starrring Guru Randhawa and Dhvani Bhanushali.

