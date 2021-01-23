Bollywood News

Bachchan Pandey new look: Akshay Kumar looks an angry and intense in the new poster

In the Bachchan Pandey poster, Akshay Kumar is seen in an intense look with one blue eye look. He is seen giving an angry look and also wearing chains around his neck.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Akshay Kumar shared the new look from his upcoming film Bachchan Pandey. Akshay will be teaming up with producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the tenth time in Bachchan Pandey.

Akshay Kumar captioned the new look and also shared the release date. His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @NGEMovies”

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchan Pandey team is shooting in Rajasthan. The film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez and Prateik Babbar. Akshay essays the role of a gangster while Kriti plays a journalist in the film. The film releases on 26th January 2022.

Check out Akshay Kumar’s new look from Bachchan Pandey below:
