Home Bollywood News

Bachchans trolled after Jaya Bachchan’s Parliament speech

By Glamsham Editorial
Bachchans trolled after Jaya Bachchan's Parliament speech 1

The Bachchan family is being trolled by netizens after Samajwadi Party member and actress Jaya Bachchan alleged that a continuous attempt to defame the film industry is being made, taking an indirect jibe at actor-politician Ravi Kishan who has claimed that drug addiction happens in the film industry.

Since Tuesday morning, the keyword “Bachchans” started trending on Twitter along with #JayaBachchan, Jaya Ji, gutter and #istandwithravikishan as netizens slammed the veteran actress along with the rest of her family, for remaining silent on major issues like Palghar Sadhus lynching and Sushant Singh Rajput’s death among others. They also interpreted Jaya Bachchan’s Rajya Sabha speech as an attempt to protect drug addicts of the film industry.

“#JayaBachchan kept silence :

Advtg.

-Palghar lynching

-SSR murder

-Disha murder

Advtg.

-Drug Rackets & Bollywood Mafia

-Demolition of @Kangana office

-Attack on ex-navy officer

Advtg.

But now attacks @ravikishann of exposing pudiyawood….These Bachchans are such a disgrace..#GutterBollywood,” tweeted a user.

“We as a nation wanted to listen Bachchans’s stand on SSR brutal murder & terrors of Drug-Mafia & Movie-Mafiya in Bollywood but they remained tongue-tied & today they’re criticising #SSRWarriors to support Drug-Mafias. #ShameOnHypocrites #ShameOnBolBachchan #ShameOnBachchans,” tweeted another user.

“The Bachchans are total dodos in terms of using their social influence! Absolute waste! I’ve never seen this cowardly family taking a stand against any injustice before this. But ofcourse, they will come out asking for “protection” for bullywood’s drug cartel. #JayaBachchan,” remarked another user.

“Jaya ma’am, where were you when Amitabh ji hid his money to evade taxes as revealed by panama expose? Wasn’t that also an example of “bite hands that feed you”, hand being our own India? #JayaBachchan,” asked another user.

“Mr Amitabh & Abhishek , please tell Jaya Ji that industry don’t need any protection. #JayaBachchan don’t have enough spine to talk about drugs Culture & casting couch ?

Gutter hai BOLLYWOOD,” shared another user. –IANS/abh/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKangana Ranaut on Jaya Bachchan reaction: Would you say the same if your daughter was beaten, drugged, molested?
Next articleTenali Rama spoiler alert: How will Pandit Rama Krishna prove his innocence and save Vijayanagar from being traded?

Related Articles

News

Kangana Ranaut: Industry offered 2-minute roles, item numbers after sleeping with hero

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday made shocking claims, saying all that Bollywood ever offered her were two-minute roles, item numbers and a...
Read more
News

Mumbai Police beef up security for Bachchans

Glamsham Editorial - 0
After Samajwadi MP Jaya Bachchan spoke in Parliament against the vilification of Bollywood by insiders, the Maharashtra Police tightened security for the...
Read more
News

Swara Bhasker slams Kangana Ranaut: Sickening, Shameful

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Swara Bhasker on Wednesday called out Kangana Ranaut for her caustic comments against veteran actress and Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks