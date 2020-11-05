Advtg.
'Back To The Future' actress Elsa Raven no more

By Glamsham Editorial
Los Angeles, Nov 5 (IANS) Actress Elsa Raven, known for playing small but notable roles in films like Back To The Future and Titanic, is dead. 

Raven died at the age of 91 on Monday, reports variety.com.

The late actress played the woman asking people to save the clocktower in “Back To The Future” and the realtor who sold the house in “The Amityville Horror”. Although most of her scenes as Ida Strauss in “Titanic” were edited, she was seen in the video of the song, “My heart will go on”.

Raven was last seen in the 2011 film “Answers To Nothing”. On television, she appeared in “Seinfeld”, besides in an episode of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air”. She also She also played Inga the maid on the show “Amen” and Carlotta Terranova from 1987 to 1990 in “Wiseguy”. The late actress also had a recurring role in “Days Of Our Lives”.

Raven was part of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences. She is survived by her sister-in-law Lynne Rabinowitz and her 15 nieces and nephews.

–IANS

nn/vnc

