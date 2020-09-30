Home Bollywood News

'Badla' actor Tony Luke: I believe in versatility

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actor Tony Luke, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2019 Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Badla, says it is his conscious choice to be as different as possible.

“It is a conscious choice to be as different as possible on the outside and to feel emotions that I never felt before on the inside! Be as different as possible to me! So, if a particular character I am doing makes me sweat with anticipation before a scene, I see it as a good sign! I welcome such a feeling! That makes you work hard for that character that is so different from you!” Tony said.

He added: “Acting to me is breathing soul into a character! I believe in versatility! I believe it’s the future.”

Tony, who became a familiar face playing Taapsee Pannu’s secret lover Arjun in “Badla”, will be seen in the upcoming thriller show, “Expiry Date”, which revolves around two couples and extra-marital affairs that they are involved in.

The show also features Sneha Ullal, Madhu Shalini and Ali Reza, and will premiere on Zee5 on October 2.

–IANS

dc/vnc

