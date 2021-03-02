ADVERTISEMENT
Badshah: I have an option to settle in Canada but don't want to

By Glamsham Bureau
Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Rapper Badshah has sung a promo song for the television show Udaariyaan, which focuses on people migrating from Punjab to Canada. Badshah says he prefers the lush fields of Punjab to Canada, adding that he has the option to settle in that country but does not want to.

“Everyone has their own thoughts and views. Like, I am happy being in Chandigarh, Punjab, and would never want to leave. That is my choice. Eventually, it is an individual’s perspective. If anyone wants to go, it’s their choice and I respect that,” the rapper said.

“I do have an option to settle in Canada, but I don’t want to,” he added.

Udaariyan revolves around the character of Fateh Singh, who is a boxer and loves a girl named Jasmine. However, another girl named Tejo is stuck between the love story of Fateh and Jasmine.

The show is produced by popular telly-couple Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta.

