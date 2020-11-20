Advtg.
Bollywood News

Badshah: My experiences have shaped the music I make

By Glamsham Editorial
Advtg.

Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Rapper Badshah has unveiled a new song, Awaara, which is about embracing the journey to success. He says his experiences have shaped the music he creates.

Composed and written by Badshah, “Awaara” has been performed by Badshah and Reet Talwar.

It is pitched as a song for gamechangers and the ones who believe in the journey more than the destination.

Advtg.

“My experiences have shaped the music I make. It is the expression of what I’ve been through. I feel so loved and honoured that my listeners are so invested in what I have to say through my music. It’s nice to hear that fans have been eagerly waiting for this song. It is about my journey to achieving success and the roadblocks,” said Badshah.

Fans are reacting positively to Badshah’s new song.

“Nowadays Baadshah’s songs are really good,” a fan commented on YouTube

Advtg.

Another praised the track for its lyrics, and said: “Badshah is getting in form nowadays.”

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleRobbie Williams drops funny festive single ‘Can’t Stop Christmas’
Next articleMadhur Bhandarkar's title war with Karan Johar
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Badshah: My experiences have shaped the music I make 1

Tara Sutaria and the 'sweetness of doing nothing'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Nov 20 (IANS) Actress Tara Sutaria tastes the sweetness of doing nothing in her new post on social media.Tara posted a picture on...
Badshah: My experiences have shaped the music I make 2

Chandan Roy Sanyal's directorial 'So Sicily' at 2 international film fests

Badshah: My experiences have shaped the music I make 2

Kajol wants to give Teacher of the Year award to Covid-19

Badshah: My experiences have shaped the music I make 2

When actor Yashpal Sharma earned Rs 18 a day

Badshah: My experiences have shaped the music I make 2

Madhur Bhandarkar's title war with Karan Johar

Badshah: My experiences have shaped the music I make 2

Badshah: My experiences have shaped the music I make

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks