Badshah pays tribute to moms in new music

By Glamsham Editorial
Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) Rapper Badshah has paid a tribute to mothers and the power of their dreams in a new music.

The video is of the title track from his recently launched album “The Power of Dreams of a Kid”.

It narrates the story of a boy, Chintu, who dreams of touching the sky one day when he grows up, riding on the power of the dreams of his mother.

It also also features Badshah and Lisa Mishra, who has lent her vocals to the song.

Talking about the album, Badshah said: “‘The Power of Dreams of a Kid’ is very special for me. Each song in the album has some memorable element from my journey which makes it closer to my heart.”

“The Power of Dreams of a Kid” has a total of eight tracks and three collaborations with Lisa Mishra, Fotty Seven-Bali and Sikander Kahlon.

