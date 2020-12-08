Badshah's latest discovery Reet Talwar gets acting offers

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Popular rapper Badshah recently launched budding singer Reet Talwar, and she says she has already started getting offers to sing as well as act.

Reet sang with Badshah on “Awaara”, which won her the appreciation of celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vishal Dadlani. “(Casting director) Mukesh Chhabra also congratulated me. He said he found the song brilliant,” Reet declared.

“I have got many offers, not just for singing but for acting as well,” said the young singer, adding that she also has new tracks lined up with Badshah.

“There are a couple of more tracks we are working on together. I am really looking forward to this journey ahead,” said Reet, who was spotted on social media.

Recalling how she bagged “Awaara”, she said: “I had posted an unplugged rendition of ‘Tareefan’ on my Instagram page that Badshah came across. We connected on social media and he told me he wanted to mentor me and introduce me officially, and ‘Awaara’ happened.”

“As someone who has been just recently introduced in the Indian music scene, I am grateful to have encouragement from an artiste like Badshah, who has a sound understanding of what listeners enjoy. I always wanted to share my interpretation of music and I’m glad that Badshah’s team thought I had something novel to bring to the table,” she added.

Apart from music, there is an important lesson that she has learnt from Badshah.

“I have learnt that it doesn’t matter how big a celebrity you are. If your goals are high, you should keep working,” said the artiste.

–IANS

nn/vnc