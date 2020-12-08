Bollywood News

Badshah's latest discovery Reet Talwar gets acting offers

By Glamsham Editorial
Badshah's latest discovery Reet Talwar gets acting offers 1
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Dec 8 (IANS) Popular rapper Badshah recently launched budding singer Reet Talwar, and she says she has already started getting offers to sing as well as act.

Reet sang with Badshah on “Awaara”, which won her the appreciation of celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Vishal Dadlani. “(Casting director) Mukesh Chhabra also congratulated me. He said he found the song brilliant,” Reet declared.

“I have got many offers, not just for singing but for acting as well,” said the young singer, adding that she also has new tracks lined up with Badshah.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There are a couple of more tracks we are working on together. I am really looking forward to this journey ahead,” said Reet, who was spotted on social media.

Recalling how she bagged “Awaara”, she said: “I had posted an unplugged rendition of ‘Tareefan’ on my Instagram page that Badshah came across. We connected on social media and he told me he wanted to mentor me and introduce me officially, and ‘Awaara’ happened.”

“As someone who has been just recently introduced in the Indian music scene, I am grateful to have encouragement from an artiste like Badshah, who has a sound understanding of what listeners enjoy. I always wanted to share my interpretation of music and I’m glad that Badshah’s team thought I had something novel to bring to the table,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apart from music, there is an important lesson that she has learnt from Badshah.

“I have learnt that it doesn’t matter how big a celebrity you are. If your goals are high, you should keep working,” said the artiste.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAIIMS docs support IMA protest against Centre's medical reforms
Next articleJuda Kar Diya out now: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopda’s romantic chemistry in this emotional song
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Badshah's latest discovery Reet Talwar gets acting offers 2

Kareena's special b'day wish for 'coolest' mom-in-law Sharmila Tagore

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Mumbai, Dec 8 (IANS) Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor has penned a heartfelt note for mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore on her birthday, calling her the strongest...
Badshah's latest discovery Reet Talwar gets acting offers 3

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema Malini thanks fans for love and wishes

Badshah's latest discovery Reet Talwar gets acting offers 4

Dharmendra turns 85: 'Apne' maker shares stills from Punjab shoot

Badshah's latest discovery Reet Talwar gets acting offers 5

Sanjay Dutt urges everyone to plant more trees

Badshah's latest discovery Reet Talwar gets acting offers 6

Dharmendra turns 85: Hema, Sunny, Bobby, Esha post wishes

Badshah's latest discovery Reet Talwar gets acting offers 7

Gajraj Rao excited to work with Manoj Bajpayee decades after their...

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020