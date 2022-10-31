Bagavathi Perumal makes his Hindi cinema debut with 'Monica, O My Darling'

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Bagavathi Perumal, who played the evil cop in the acclaimed Tamil film ‘Super Deluxe’, is all set to make his Hindi debut with the upcoming streaming movie ‘Monica, O My Darling’.

The film is a whodunnit thriller and features an ensemble star cast of Rajkummar Rao, Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikandar Kher.

While speaking to the media at the trailer launch event of the film on Monday, Bagavathi, who is popularly known as ‘Bucks’, said: “‘Monica, O My Darling’ is a very special film as it has been put together by an exceptional team. I was excited about the project right from the start. Sriram Raghavan overlooking the film’s script and the narrative flow made it all the more special for me.”

Bagavathi also expressed his intentions to do more Hindi films in the time to come.

When asked about his upcoming projects, the actor said, “I feel ‘Monica, O My Darling’ is a perfect film for my foray in the space of Hindi films. In today’s time, when the boundaries between different film industries are diminishing, I would like to do more Hindi films and entertain the audience with my capabilities as an actor.”

Directed by Vasan Bala, ‘Monica, O My Darling’ is dropping on Netflix on November 11.

–IANS

aa/arm