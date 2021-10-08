Bail pleas of Aryan Khan, 2 others rejected

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) In a setback for superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, a Mumbai court on Friday rejected his bail plea as well as of two others who were among the eight arrested following the raid on an rave party on a luxury cruise ship.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar rejected the bail of Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant, and Munmun Dhamecha, upholding the contentions of the Narcotics Control Bureau.

- Advertisement -

Lawyers for the accused told the media that though the detailed reasoning for the order will come later, they plan to apply to the Sessions Court for bail on Monday.

Presently, all the six male accused will remain in Arthur Road Central Jail and two female accused shall be lodged in the Byculla Women’s Jail.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, since the past one week since their detention and subsequent arrest, they were kept in the NCB lockup in south Mumbai.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

qn/vd